William Francis "Bill" Frost , age 78 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Portageville, NY,A Veteran of The United States Marine Corps, Retired Finance Broker,4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 am. Rev Delphinus Mutajuka will be officiating. Burial will follow in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel with Rosary Service at 7:00 pm..
