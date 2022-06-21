William (Billy) Francis King, Jr., passed away on June 20, 2022, at his home in Pulaski, TN.
He was born in Giles County, TN on February 16, 1936, retired truck driver, life-long member of Fairview Church of Christ, preceded in death by his parents, William Francis King, Sr. and Alta Jane Angus King, wife, Nancy King, brothers, Robert and Tommy King, sister, Mattie Mae Dunnavant.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1 PM, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Giles Memory Garden.
Survivors are: wife, Pam King, Pulaski, sons, Billy Wayne King and Judy, Pulaski, Glen King and Anita, Minor Hill, step son, Paul Hitchcock & Britnay, Lawrenceburg, step daughter, Cassie Sanders & Mark, Prospect, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
