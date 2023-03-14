William Frank Pyke, III, 67, of Killen, passed away March 13, 2023, at his residence. He was a retired automotive instructor, a member of the International Association of Machinists, a member of the Aerospace Workers Union, and of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include:
Wife: Luzviminda Pyke
Daughter: Trin Pyke
Preceded in death by:
Parents: William F. Pyke, II, & Lydia Kandas Pyke
Daughter: Irish Pyke
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00am – 12:00pm at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Fr. Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating. Burial will follow at Hill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.