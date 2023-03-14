LOCAL OBITUARY

William Frank Pyke, III, 67, of Killen, passed away March 13, 2023, at his residence.  He was a retired automotive instructor, a member of the International Association of Machinists, a member of the Aerospace Workers Union, and of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Luzviminda Pyke

            Daughter:  Trin Pyke

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  William F. Pyke, II, & Lydia Kandas Pyke

            Daughter:  Irish Pyke

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00am – 12:00pm at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Fr. Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating.  Burial will follow at Hill Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

