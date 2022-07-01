William Glen Medley passed away at home on Thursday, June 30th, 2022. He was born in Pulaski, TN on November 14th, 1954 and was 67 years old.
He was a loving son and brother who loved to spend time with family. He enjoyed listening to music and watching tv.
He is preceded in death by his father, William David Medley and brother Steve Medley.
He is survived by,
Son, Kevin Medley
Mother, Darthy Medley of Pulaski, TN
Brothers, Ricky Medley of Pulaski, TN
Phillip Medley of Pulaski, TN
Shane Medley of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Shirley (Eugene) Cox of Pulaski, TN
Wanda Medley of Pulaski, TN
Sandy (Tim) Schrimsher of Pulaski, TN
Friend, Kenneth Helton of Pulaski, TN
Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
