William Henry Onus Kizer, age 79 of Lexington, AL, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
He was the best husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and friend. Retired from International Paper Mill, a US Army Veteran having served in Vietnam, and a member of First Baptist Church Center Star.
Visitation will be from 11:00-1:00pm, Saturday, February 25, 2023 at First Baptist Church Center Star followed by a 1:30pm graveside service and burial with full military honors at Pettus Cemetery. Ronny Jones and Ashley Pettus officiating.
He was a simple man that loved BIG, a hero to most, and believed that family is forever! Yes… Bill did it right!
Survivors are daughter Deena White and husband Marlon, Lexington, AL; son Van Kizer and wife Kristal, Trussville, AL.
Was known as “Bill” to five grandchildren; Brandon White, Bert White, Anna Kizer, Kurt Kizer and Devan Kizer.
Sister Jane White and husband Pat, Lexington, AL; Sister-n-law Carolyn “Boots” Mosley, Leoma, TN; Special Niece and Nephew Kim and Randy Stutts, Lexington, AL; Special friends Theo and Linda Shelton, Lexington, AL and many Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in death by wife Delores Newton Kizer, parents Onus and Pearl Kizer, and sister Levenia Kizer.
Pallbearers will be Scott Adams, Kyle Davis, Patrick Davis, David Marcu, Cole Mitchell, and Byron Newton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to MISSION 25, ℅ First Baptist Center Star, 6620 HWY 72, Killen, AL 35645
