William Horace Davis, 84, of Killen, AL, passed away May 11, 2022 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Horace is survived by his wife, Margaret Thomson Davis and was retired from Sears as Manager of the Receiving Department.
There will be a graveside service for Horace on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Killen Cemetery.
A full obituary will be posted later by Greenhill Funeral Home.
