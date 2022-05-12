William Horace Davis, 84, Killen, Alabama passed away on May 11, 2022. He was cared for by his loving wife for several years and was most recently residing at Lauderdale Christian Nursing facility.
Before retirement Horace was employed with Sears as the Delivery/Receiving manager and worked there for 42 years without an absence. He was an avid Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves fan and never missed a game.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Buford Davis and Bertha Jones Davis; brothers D. B. Davis and Delton Davis; and sister Evelyn Clemmons.
Horace is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Davis; children Sherry Threat (Phillip), Karen Davis, and Jason Davis; grandchildren Kristen Russel (Sabian), and Hailey Lofler; great grandchildren Davis Russel, and Olivia Russel.
There will be a graveside service held at 2:00 p. m. on Sunday May 15 at Killen Cemetery in Killen Alabama.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
