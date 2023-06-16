William Houston “Frog” Littleton, 88, of Florence, passed away June 15, 2023, at Florence Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was retired from the City of Florence Street Department and also worked for Cass Pace Landscaping. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, a loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. During his spare time he enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include:
Wife: Emma Jean Watkins Littleton
Son: James Littleton (Ann)
Step-son: Bobby Adams
Grandchildren: Jerry, Michelle, Andrew & Danielle Littleton
Great grandchildren: Zoie & Lacy Frost, Braylin, Ally & Bryson Barnett
Preceded in death by:
Wife: Annis Littleton
Parents: Frank Littleton & Julia Lawson Wilson
Sister: Beulah Lawson
Son: William Littleton, Jr.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00pm, with Greg Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery with full military honors at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be: Jerry Littleton, Andrew Littleton, Kenny Wright, Chris Wright, Charles Wright & Michael Mullins.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Braylin Barnett, Bryson Barnett, Brayden & Blaze Lindsey, Jeffery Sirdven & Keegen Sirdven.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
