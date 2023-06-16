LOCAL OBITUARY

William Houston “Frog” Littleton, 88, of Florence, passed away June 15, 2023, at Florence Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.  He was retired from the City of Florence Street Department and also worked for Cass Pace Landscaping.  He was a Veteran of the United States Army, a loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather.  During his spare time he enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Emma Jean Watkins Littleton

            Son:  James Littleton (Ann)

            Step-son:  Bobby Adams

            Grandchildren:  Jerry, Michelle, Andrew & Danielle Littleton

            Great grandchildren:  Zoie & Lacy Frost, Braylin, Ally & Bryson Barnett

Preceded in death by:

            Wife:  Annis Littleton

            Parents:  Frank Littleton & Julia Lawson Wilson

            Sister:  Beulah Lawson

            Son:  William Littleton, Jr.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00pm, with Greg Reynolds officiating.  Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery with full military honors at the graveside.

Pallbearers will be:  Jerry Littleton, Andrew Littleton, Kenny Wright, Chris Wright, Charles Wright & Michael Mullins.

Honorary pallbearers will be:  Braylin Barnett, Bryson Barnett, Brayden & Blaze Lindsey, Jeffery Sirdven & Keegen Sirdven. 

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

