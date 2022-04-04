William Howard "Duck" Dixon, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a retired supervisor from Murray Ohio with 31 years of employment. He was also a member of OK Baptist Church where he served as a former deacon and attended Pleasant Heights Baptist Church in Columbia, TN. Mr. Dixon served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bulah Alley Dixon; his first wife, Mary Frances Crews Dixon; his second wife, Pearlene Stewart Dixon; one sister, Josephine Dixon Nash; three brothers, Charles Dixon, Tommy Dixon, and Don Dixon; one daughter, Connie Lynne Dixon; and step-mother, Lucille Dixon.
He is survived by three grandsons, Jason Heath Isbell (Lori) of Bon Aqua, TN, Seth Macwayne Olmstead (Kathy) of Orlando, FL, and Robert Young (Dasa) of Houston, TX; one granddaughter, Maggie Lynne Olmstead of Martin, TN; one step-daughter, Vicki Manookian (Gary) of Atlanta, GA; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 05, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 06, 2022, with Danny Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Fish Trapp Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.