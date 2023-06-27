William Linden Jones, age 83, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Ford Motor Company Transmission Plant in Livonia, MI. He was a member of UAW Local 182 and of the Christian Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ella Ward Jones; and one son, Fred Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jones of Leoma, TN; two daughters, Vickie Delgado (Gregg) of Madison, AL, and Beverly Whitley (Ray) of Leoma, TN; five grandchildren, Jessica Kreiger (Stephen) of Spring Hill, TN, Kelley Jones Kleinke (Zak) of Leoma, TN, Natalie Bedford of Killen, AL, Alan Jones (Megan) of Leoma, TN, and Emily Bedford of Leoma, TN; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Jones of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with Hobert Seymore officiating. Interment will follow at Center Point Methodist Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
