William “Bob” Robert Moore passed away August 7th, 2023 at home in Pulaski, TN. He was born on September 27th, 1937 and was 85 years old.
Bob spent many years as a Computer Programmer and working with computer systems. He was a veteran of the US Army and spent a 6-month period in Saigon, Vietnam. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time in his back yard watching the many different animals walk the edge of the woods.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am August 11th, 2023 at Maplewood Cemetery with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Russell and Mary Will Moore, Sister, Beth (Clarence) Holley of Pulaski, TN , Sister, Alice (Gene) Morris of Greenwood, MS.
He is survived by,
Nephews, Phill (Carol) Morris, Ronnie (Kathy) Morris, Tim Holley and Martha, Curry (Candy) Holley
Nieces, Janet Morris, Lisa (George) Cunningham, Jennifer Buford, Lee Ann (Mickey) Mize, Caroline (Ken)
Hannah
34 Great and Great-Great nieces and Nephews also survive.
