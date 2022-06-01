LOCAL OBITUARY

William Roger Carter Sr. , age 71 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022 at STRHS- Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL.a Veteran of the United States Army,Maintenace Mechanic at Murray Ohio, a member of American Legion Post #146, and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph First Baptist Church on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 4:00 pm.  Mahlon Fisher will be officiating.  With Military Honors at The Church.   

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday June 4, 2022 at St. Joseph First Baptist Church. 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                         Debbie Brown Carter                              St. Joseph, TN 

Son-                          Bubba Carter                                           St. Joseph, TN 

Daughter-                Brandi Carter Walters                            St. Joseph, TN 

Brother-                  Steve Carter                                              Lawrenceburg, TN 

3-Grandchildren-  Abby Walters 

                                Annakate Walters 

                                Jaxon Carter 

To plant a tree in memory of William Carter, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

