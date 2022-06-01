William Roger Carter Sr. , age 71 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022 at STRHS- Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL.a Veteran of the United States Army,Maintenace Mechanic at Murray Ohio, a member of American Legion Post #146, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph First Baptist Church on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. With Military Honors at The Church.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday June 4, 2022 at St. Joseph First Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Wife- Debbie Brown Carter St. Joseph, TN
Son- Bubba Carter St. Joseph, TN
Daughter- Brandi Carter Walters St. Joseph, TN
Brother- Steve Carter Lawrenceburg, TN
3-Grandchildren- Abby Walters
Annakate Walters
Jaxon Carter
