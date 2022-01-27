William Ronald Ayers, age 75 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his residence. He was a member of Simms Ridge Church of Christ. He proudly served his Country in the National Guard. He was a retired bookkeeper and a graduate of Athens State College.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, William “WC” Cleveland Ayers and Edith Kathleen Moore Ayers;
He is survived by his Wife, Martha Jane Ayers; Sons, Kevin Scott Ayers, Randall Warren Ayers; Daughter, Tamara “Tammy” Lee Ayers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Avalon Hospice.
