William Ryan Newton was born on July 28, 1995. Will is remembered for his love of family, his kind and gentle spirit, and his empathy for others. He enjoyed watching football and basketball, family gatherings, reading and cooking. His greatest joy was helping others and spending time with his brothers. He was in his 3rd year of engineering at Auburn University. He will be remembered by all that knew him as a kind and sensitive soul. If he could have given a good-bye sentiment, he would have encouraged others to be kind to everyone, no matter what walk of life, and to help others to realize their full potential.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Lynn Prestwood Newton; brothers Seth Newton (wife, Melissa and daughters, Savannah and Lucy Claire), Heath Newton, and Reid Newton (wife, Kristin); grandparents, Donnie and Merle Newton and Jimmy and Crystal Prestwood.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 6th at Rogersville Funeral Home from 10-1 with funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
