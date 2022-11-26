William Samuel “Sam” George passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022, at NHC in Pulaski, Tennessee. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on August 22, 1942, and was 80 years old.
Sam was a loving husband and father who loved spending times with his family. He was involved in the early days of cable TV and continued to study electronics and communications.
The visitation will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 11:00 until 1:00PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating. The burial will be in the Elkton Cemetery in Elkton, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kermit L and Orlena Bryan George along with his sister Dolores George.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Reed George of Pulaski, Tennessee; son, Mike George of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughter, Stephanie Langford of Dellrose, Tennessee; brother, Phil George of Dellrose, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for William Samuel “Sam” George.
