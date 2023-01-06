William Seaburn Guthrie passed away on January 6, 2023, at NHC Scott Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Born on February 11, 1932, Mr. Guthrie is a native of Summertown, Tennessee, a graduate of Summertown High School, and a decorated veteran of the Korean War where he was P.O.W. for 30 months.
After his release at the end of the war, he returned home to recover and there met his partner in life Miss Doris June Allen. The two were married in September of 1954. He then joined the Air Force for a seventeen-year career where she accompanied him on assignments in Tennessee, France, South Carolina, Texas, Michigan, Louisiana, Germany, and Italy. They enjoyed every place and were separated only when he served in the Philippines at a base that wasn’t ready to house families.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, they built a home on the Elk River, and Rogersville, Alabama became their home for the next 50 years. Mr. Guthrie then pursued a career with TVA and was able to continue his love for fishing on an almost daily basis. The two loved to travel and maintained many friendships from their military days. When not fishing, his pastime was music, music, music. He loved to listen to music.
In 2016, Mr. and Mrs. Guthrie created the Guthrie Scholarship Fund under the Lawrence County Education Foundation which provides post-secondary scholarships to students graduating from Summertown High School, Mr. Guthrie’s alma mater. Since then, the Guthrie Foundation has provided support for more than 50 students and will continue to help deserving young men and women meet their career goals for years to come.
In March of 2022, health conditions prompted their move to Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to be closer to his Durham cousins. Mrs. Doris preceded him in death in September of 2022 and NHC Scott became his residence until death. Mr. Guthrie, just short of 91 years of age is survived by one sister, Mrs. Pearl Guthrie Cotton of Lawrenceburg, TN. She currently is doing well at the age of 94 years. He also leaves a brother-in-law Dale (Connie) Allen of Hayesville, NC. Mr. Guthrie referred to Dale as the little brother he never had.
Known to some as Bill, to some as Seaburn and to others as Guthrie, he was a gentleman to the core, highly respected in all walks of life and a lover of all people in general, a friend to all who knew him. His family and many friends are all better people for having known him and witnessing a life well lived.
At the couple's request, a private family burial will be scheduled at a later date. Neal Funeral Home oversees arrangements.
