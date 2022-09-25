Willie Dwaine Howard, age 82, of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Perry Brothers and Edwards Oil Company, and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Mr. Howard served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Clarence and Gerdia Louise Hill Howard.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellen Lee Howard of Leoma, TN; one son, Willie David Howard (Dalena) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Amy Hill (Brent) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Jimmy Howard of Burlington, WA and Ricky Howard, Columbia, TN; and six grandchildren, Conlin Hill, Becca Hill, Brody Howard, Caden Howard, Ty Howard, and Tays Howard, all of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday, September 26, 2022, at Leoma Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Leoma Baptist Church at 1:00 PM Monday, September 26, 2022, with David Simmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN with military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.