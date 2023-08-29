Willie Louise "Lady Bill" Leatherwood Wilburn, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, a mother, and an antique dealer. She was also a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Parker Leatherwood; her mother, Esther Mae Seymore Leatherwood Archer; her husband, Noel Odell Wilburn; one sister, Estella Byrd; and two brothers, Lee Leatherwood and Ned Leatherwood.
She is survived by one daughter, Shirley Doss (Barry); three sons, Vernon Wilburn (Sandra), Charles Wilburn (Lorna), and Richard Wilburn (Lynn); two sisters, Dorothy Kerrick and Ellen Barnes; two brothers, Don Leatherwood and Fred Leatherwood; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Friday, September 01, 2023, at Gum Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Gum Springs Baptist Church at 2:00 PM Friday, September 01, 2023, with Chad Clanton officiating. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Gum Springs Youth Fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
