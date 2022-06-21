Willie Waymon Green, 97, of Huntsville, Alabama died surrounded by family on June 16th, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Waymon was a member of the East Huntsville Church of Christ.
Waymon is survived by her sister, Mary Green; her nieces Ruth (Rance) Church, Catherine (Tommy) Beurlein, and Peggy Nagy; nephew Bobby (Brenda) Green; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews, three that were like her grandchildren: Jason (Xin) Holland, Justin (Margaret) Holland, and Carter Church; and various great-great-nephews, two of which being Noah Holland and Rylen Holland, which she affectionately referred to as Nono and Didi.
She was preceded in death by her father Madison Green, mother Willie Pennington Green, seven siblings, and multiple other relatives.
Waymon was born in Westpoint, Tennessee on March 25, 1925. As a sibling of 9, Waymon worked diligently to help care for her siblings and work in the fields of her parent's farm. Following her graduation from Loretto High School, Waymon began her first job at the Lawrenceburg Shirt Factory. In 1957, Waymon graduated from Columbia Business College with a diploma in Secretarial Training. Shortly after, Waymon accepted an opportunity at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Here, Waymon assisted in the planning and construction of her home which she lived in with her sister Mary for the rest of her life. Waymon continued her career as an army secretary until December 1992, when she retired on the same day as her sister Mary with thirty five years of service. Waymon then became a full-time great-aunt, focusing on helping her niece Ruth raise all three of her sons who were a tremendous part of her life (dating and displaying all of their artwork for over thirty years), attending church, and enjoying each of her hobbies.
Waymons hobbies and interests included spending time with her sister, researching family lineage, eating and conversing with family, gardening, yardwork, taking care of her house, volunteering in her church's nursery, and shopping.
Waymons life serves as a reminder of the importance of family, courage, honesty, hard work, and the preciousness of life.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022, with Bill Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
