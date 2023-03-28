Willo Sue Butler, 90, of Elgin, departed this life and entered into her heavenly home Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was at home and surrounded by her family. She was born on September 9, 1932.
Visitation will be at 12 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Rogersville Funeral Home. The funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Brother Harley Hollingsworth officiating. Burial will be at Springfield Cemetery. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Teresa Trousdale (Tony); grandchildren, Terra Argraves (Bobby), Corey Hamner (Chrissie), Tamra Osborn (Jonathan), and Chalee Lawrence (Julie). She had 6 great-grandchildren Cameron Argraves, Robbie Argraves, Carson Hamner, Nathan Ridge Osborn, Jace Butler Osborn, Juke Lawrence, Virginia & Lily.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Butler; daughter, Belinda Hamner; parents, Earlie & Bessie Thigpen; brothers, Melvin Thigpen and Nolen Thigpen; infant sister; and son-in-law, Ray Hamner.
Sue was a member of Elgin Missionary Baptist Church and loved the Elgin community. Nana was the best hostess, she always welcomed others into her home with an open heart. She loved cooking and giving everyone something to eat, drink and a kind word. She was best known for her chicken and dressing and homemade chocolate pie. She was one of the most kind-hearted, generous, and loving souls of her time.
Pallbearers will be Corey Hamner, Bobby Argraves, Jonathan Osborn, Donald Thigpen, Cameron Argraves and Robbie Argraves. Junior pallbearers are Nathan Ridge Osborn, Jace Butler Osborn, Carson Hamner, and Juke Lawrence.
The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care and support provided by Gentiva Hospice, Dr. Mitchell, Dr. Lango and Dr. Boorgu.
