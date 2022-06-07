Willodean Campbell age 92 of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee passed through this life and went home to Jesus on Saturday, June 4, 2022.9he loved her Lord, her family, extended family, and church family. Willodean is survived by her daughter in law Beth, her cherished grandsons Frank (Brittany) Campbell of Summertown, Tennessee and Bobby (Jessica) Campbell of Conroe, Texas, great granddaughters Kircey and Emery. She is also survived by extended family and friends. Willodean, a Giles County native, was preceded in death by her parents Rupert Elmo "Skinner" and Rosa Mae Surles; her husband Odus Campbell; and her beloved son Terry Campbell. She was retired from Genesco, homemaker, and member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ. Willodean will be remembered as a sweet and kind lady who had a strong love for her family especially her son, Terry; grandsons, Frank and Bobby; and great granddaughters Kircey and Emery. She was always quick to tell her friends about her grandsons and their accomplishments. She was so very proud of them. She adored and dearly loved her granddaughters, and they would always brighten her day. She always adored dachshund dogs, especially Rascal who was always by her side the last several years. Throughout life she enjoyed going to gospel singings, auctions sales, playing Rook with family and friends, and going to any event which involved her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm Friday, June L0, 2022, at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home, 1228 E. College Street, Pulaski, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm with Jacob Evans officiating. lnterment will follow at Giles Memory Garden. Memorial contributions may be made at Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
