Wilma Garner Morrison, age 101, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Giles County but Lawrence County has been her home for over 80 years. As a farmer and homemaker, she raised her family in the Deerfield community where she was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church. Her faith, strength of character, determination, and grit have helped shaped her family and all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Sidney and Louisa Jane Roper Garner; her husband, George William Morrison; two sons, Tim Morrison and Tony Morrison; two brothers, Sidney Garner and Jude Garner; and two sisters, Martha Taylor and Nina May Garner.
She is survived by three granddaughters, Paula Peek (Stacy) of Clarksville, TN, Karen Wilson (Tim) of Martin, TN, and Thereska Morrison of Fayetteville, TN; three grandsons, George Morrison (Alexandra) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Nathan Morrison of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Tyler Morrison of Fayetteville, TN; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Sara Peppers of Lawrenceburg, TN, Frances Spurgeon of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Jean Nutt of Collierville, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Deerfield Cemetery at 11:00 AM Friday, December 02, 2022, with Danny Clark and Tim Wilson officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.