Wilma Lee Hunt, 86, of Loretto, TN, passed away September 27, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was known in the community as “Ms. Wilma”, was an Avon Representative for many years, was a member of and a “Prayer Warrior” at Loretto First Baptist Church, and was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Survivors include:
Children: Richard Hunt, Jr. (Ruthie), Randall Hunt (Carolyn), Reggie Hunt (Karen), and
Renee Ferguson (Alan)
Grandchildren: Cora, Bill, Scotty, Tony, Nathan, Daniel, Sara, Maggie, Christian & Matthew
(11) Great grandchildren; (1 + 1 on the way) great-great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Richard Hunt, Sr.
Parents: Jewell & Piper Hammond
Sister: Winda Norwood
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00am, at Loretto First Baptist Church, with Bro. Kevin Cheatham officiating. Burial will be at Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
The family would like to thank: her neighbors and the Loretto High School teachers for always keeping an eye on her, and the NAMC 5th floor medical staff for their care.
