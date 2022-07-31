Winford Leon Self

Winford Leon Self, age 71, of Summertown, TN passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Cytec Industries, and of the Christian Faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Winford Terrell Self; his mother, Adell Blackwood Self Stephenson; one sister, Katherine Self; and one brother, Ralph Self.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Busby (Rodney) of Summertown, TN; one son, Nathan Self (Ashley) of the Henryville Community; eight siblings, Wendell Self (Marilyn) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Billy Self (Joyce) of Lawrence County, TN, Wanda Tolle (Steve) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Anita Rubert (Donald) of Summertown, TN, Randy Self (Tina) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Rhonda Long (Tony) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Rita Long (Scott) of Lawrence County, TN, and Stephanie Self of Lawrence County, TN; and four grandchildren, Dawson Busby, Gavin Busby, Sophie Self, and Noah Self.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Monday, August 01, 2022, with Jeff Smith officiating.  Interment will follow at Summertown Cemetery in Summertown, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

