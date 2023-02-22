LOCAL OBITUARY

Wylodean McLaughlin, 95, of Killen, passed away February 20, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.  She was a homemaker and a member of Atlas Church of Christ.  She will always be remembered for her famous chocolate pies and love for her family.

Survivors include:

            Sons:  Dale McLaughlin(Janice), Jimmy McLaughlin(Deidre) & Joey McLaughlin

            Daughter:  Linda Pierce

            Brother:  Louie Gene McCafferty

            Sister:  Sue Waldrop

            (12) Grandchildren; (23) great grandchildren; (2) great-great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Joseph Felix McCafferty & Blanche Cox McCafferty

            Son:  Derrick McLaughlin

            Daughter:  Carolyn Murks

            Father of her children:  Hollis McLaughlin

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00pm, at Atlas Church of Christ.  The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, at the church, with Miles Stutts & Ashley Pettus officiating.  Burial will be at Atlas Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Shawn Pierce, Todd Pierce, Cody McLaughlin, Tyler McLaughlin, Chuck Twitty & Zack Clemmons.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice and the 2nd floor nurses & staff at NAMC; and also for all the love & prayers from church, family, and friends.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Wylodean McLaughlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you