Wylodean McLaughlin, 95, of Killen, passed away February 20, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker and a member of Atlas Church of Christ. She will always be remembered for her famous chocolate pies and love for her family.
Survivors include:
Sons: Dale McLaughlin(Janice), Jimmy McLaughlin(Deidre) & Joey McLaughlin
Daughter: Linda Pierce
Brother: Louie Gene McCafferty
Sister: Sue Waldrop
(12) Grandchildren; (23) great grandchildren; (2) great-great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Joseph Felix McCafferty & Blanche Cox McCafferty
Son: Derrick McLaughlin
Daughter: Carolyn Murks
Father of her children: Hollis McLaughlin
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00pm, at Atlas Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, at the church, with Miles Stutts & Ashley Pettus officiating. Burial will be at Atlas Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Shawn Pierce, Todd Pierce, Cody McLaughlin, Tyler McLaughlin, Chuck Twitty & Zack Clemmons.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice and the 2nd floor nurses & staff at NAMC; and also for all the love & prayers from church, family, and friends.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
