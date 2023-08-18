Yoshie Itoh Summers, of Lawrenceburg, TN, died August 15, 2023, at the age of 85. She was a member of Gandy Church of Christ and was retired from Tennessee Shirt Works. She was born in Japan on November 23, 1937. Yoshie married her husband Patrick in Japan on April 6, 1971.
She was predeceased in death by her husband Patrick Summers and her parents, Terakichi and Naka Itoh.
Yoshie is survived by her family Akira Torikai, Tamae Oikawa, Tokie Muraishi, Shizue Itoh, Kenue Itoh, Esemu Itoh and Ryouichi Itoh, all of Japan. She is also survived by many close friends and caretakers in Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery, Columbia, TN. Family and friends will hold a private service.
