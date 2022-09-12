LOCAL OBITUARY

Zackery James Cadeau , age 32 of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday September 8, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.  He was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL a Welder, and of the Catholic faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Lawrenceburg on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 10:00 am.  Father Forsythe will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Calvery Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:30 pm on Tuesday September 13, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel . 

Survivors are: 

Mother-                     Sonja L. Hardiman                         Leoma, TN 

Father-                      Gabriel J. Cadeau Jr.                      Leoma, TN 

Sister-                        Lucinda M. Brandon                      Leoma, TN 

Fiance-                      Heather Nikki Gowder                   Pulaski, TN 

Step Sons-                Treyston M. Gowder 

                                  Remington S. Gowder 

Niece-                       Jayla M. Brandon 

Nephews-                 Christopher L. Hambright 

                                  Jayden J. Hambright 

Preceded In Death By: 

Grandparents - James A. Rohling & Lynda H. Rohling 

                           Gabriel Cadeau Sr. & Fern Ruth Cadeau 

      

To plant a tree in memory of Zackery Cadeau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you