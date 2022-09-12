Zackery James Cadeau , age 32 of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday September 8, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a native of Lauderdale Co, AL a Welder, and of the Catholic faith. Funeral Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Lawrenceburg on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 10:00 am. Father Forsythe will be officiating. Burial will follow in Calvery Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:30 pm on Tuesday September 13, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel .
Survivors are:
Mother- Sonja L. Hardiman Leoma, TN
Father- Gabriel J. Cadeau Jr. Leoma, TN
Sister- Lucinda M. Brandon Leoma, TN
Fiance- Heather Nikki Gowder Pulaski, TN
Step Sons- Treyston M. Gowder
Remington S. Gowder
Niece- Jayla M. Brandon
Nephews- Christopher L. Hambright
Jayden J. Hambright
Preceded In Death By:
Grandparents - James A. Rohling & Lynda H. Rohling
Gabriel Cadeau Sr. & Fern Ruth Cadeau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.