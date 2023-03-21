Zoë Elizabeth Petty passed away on March 17, 2023. She was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on November 1, 2005 and was 17 years old.
Zoë was beautiful inside and out, with an abundance of kindness and love. She had the most contagious smile and laugh. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
The visitation will be Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 24th,2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will take place in Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
Zoë was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Gary and Jennie Barnickle, Tom Stack, W.D. and Avarene Watson, and Howard and Edith Ann Petty.
She is survived by,
Her parents, Amber Stack of Madison, Alabama, Tyler Petty of Pulaski, and Tricia Fly of Lawrenceburg.
Brother, Caden Stack of Madison, AL.
Sister, Makinley Stack of Madison, AL.
Brother, Nash Petty of Pulaski, TN.
Grandparents, Sherry & Jason Sumners of Pulaski, Denny & Angie Stack of Fayetteville, Jane Petty and Phil Petty of Pulaski, Ann Fly of Spring Hill, Paulette Hardison of Pulaski, Edgar & Linda Sumners of Pulaski, and Patty Loch of Spring Hill.
Aunts and Uncles, Olivia Stack of Pulaski, Lorie & Michael Youngblood of Spring Hill, Nickie and David Kelley of Pulaski, Natasha and Thomas Jarrett and Anna-Claire Fly of Spring Hill, Gene & Tangie Barnickle, and Tim & Lydia Barnickle of Pulaski.
Cousins, Jax Scroggins, Hallie and Cora Richardson, Brady, Drew and Grayson Youngblood, Aiden, Carter, and Ethan Kelley, Layla and Dalton Seal, Jackson, Jameson and Jasper Fly. Bailey, Isaac, and Ethan Sumners.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Zoë Elizabeth Petty.
