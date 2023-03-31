ONE PERSON HAD DIED AND SIX OTHERS INJURED IN A FATAL CRASH THURSDAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE HEAD ON COLISION AROUND 9:25 AM JUST 4 MILES EAST OF US HIGHWAY 43. OFFICALS ADVISED A MID SIZED SUV COLLIDED WITH A LOWES MATERIAL DELIVERY TRUCK. 5 PEOPLE WERE AIRLIFTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITAL AND 63-YEAR-OLD EMMA WADE WAS PRONOUCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. THE CRASH IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.

