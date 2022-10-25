CELEBRATE “CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND” WITH US AS THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 67TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD AT 5.  THOUSANDS WILL LINE THE STREETS OF LAWRENCEBURG TO WATCH THE MARCHING BANDS, FLOATS, AND SANTA CLAUS PARADE INTO TOWN. THIS YEAR’S THEME IS CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND AND THE PARADE’S SUCCESS HINGES ON THE COMMUNITY’S PARTICIPATION. PARTICIPANTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SIGN UP THEIR FLOAT AND VEHICLE ENTRIES TODAY. ALL PARADE ENTRIES, EXCEPT HORSE RIDERS, MUST PRE-REGISTER AND BE DECORATED WITH CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS.

