ON FRIDAY AN OFFICER WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT IN REGARD TO VANDALISM AT MCFALL MINI STORAGE ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDIONG TO REPORTS, THE LOCKS ON TWO STORAGE UNITS WERE DAMAGED FROM WHAT APPEARS TO BE FROM A CUTTING TOOL. IT WAS UNKNOWN AT THE TIME OF THE REPORT IF ANYTHING WAS MISSING FROM THE UNITS.  

Recommended for you