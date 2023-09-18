ON FRIDAY AN OFFICER WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT IN REGARD TO VANDALISM AT MCFALL MINI STORAGE ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDIONG TO REPORTS, THE LOCKS ON TWO STORAGE UNITS WERE DAMAGED FROM WHAT APPEARS TO BE FROM A CUTTING TOOL. IT WAS UNKNOWN AT THE TIME OF THE REPORT IF ANYTHING WAS MISSING FROM THE UNITS.
